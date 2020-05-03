Binyamin Council returns to school successfully

About 5,000 students in grades 1-6 in the Binyamin Regional Council returned to school this morning.

The transportation system also operated without difficulties. Preparations are now underway to expand to grades 11-12.

Mayor Yisrael Gantz is visiting the schools at this time to keep a close eye on the students' preparation and absorption. "We have wonderful and dedicated educational teams. The early organization throughout the past week has led to a smooth opening."