00:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Gambling site founder killed in plane crash Read more Ben Yitzhak and his 11-year-old son who was also onboard at the time of the crash ended up trapped inside the plane. ► ◄ Last Briefs