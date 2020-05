22:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5780 , 02/05/20 Iyar 8, 5780 , 02/05/20 Hasidic rebbe calls on followers to immigrate to Israel Read more Rabbi Chaim Yaakov Frankel, leader of the hasidic Rimenov sect, calls on followers to move to Israel, report says. ► ◄ Last Briefs