Man in critical condition after stabbing attack in Jerusalem
Iyar 8, 5780 , 02/05/20
A 20-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem. He was transported by MDA paramedics to Sha'arei Tzedek Hospital in the nation's capital.