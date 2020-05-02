Gantz seeking to appoint professional as Health Minister

Kan 11 News reported on Friday that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is seeking to appoint a professional as Health Minister, with two of the names under consideration being Professor Yitzhak Kreis, director of the Sheba Medical Center, and Professor Ronni Gamzu, CEO of the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Such an appointment, if implemented, will be made in coordination with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the report said. However, no agreement has yet been reached between Gantz and Netanyahu on appointing someone from outside the right-wing bloc as Health Minister.

