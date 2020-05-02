Canadian municipalities adopt IHRA's anti-Semitism definition

The York Regional Council, which represents several municipalities located north of Toronto, on Thursday adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

The Council represents the municipalities of Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King, Newmarket, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)