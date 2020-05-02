|
News BriefsIyar 8, 5780 , 02/05/20
Canadian municipalities adopt IHRA's anti-Semitism definition
The York Regional Council, which represents several municipalities located north of Toronto, on Thursday adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.
The Council represents the municipalities of Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King, Newmarket, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, and Whitchurch-Stouffville.
