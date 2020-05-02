Kim makes first public appearance since mid-April

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since mid-April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday local time.

According to the report Kim attended the opening of a fertilizer factory. The report did not initially provide any photos of the event.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)