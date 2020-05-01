FDA allows use of drug for coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster, The Associated Press reports.

US President Donald Trump announced the news at the White House alongside FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who said the drug would be available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)