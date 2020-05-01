Iran: Germany will face consequences for banning Hezbollah

Iran on Friday slammed Germany's ban on the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization on its soil, saying it would face consequences for its decision to “give in to Israeli and US pressure.”

In a statement quoted by AFP, Iran's foreign ministry said the ban ignores "realities in West Asia".

