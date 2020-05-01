US coronavirus cases increase by more than 30,000 in one day

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count.

The number of deaths, it said, had risen by 2,349 to 62,406.

