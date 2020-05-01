New York public schools will not reopen this year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New York state public schools will not resume in-person teaching for the remainder of the school year as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the current situation, K-12 schools and college facilities will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and will continue to provide distance learning. This is the best course of action to keep students, educators and staff safe," he tweeted.

