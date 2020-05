18:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Woman stabbed by terrorist on Memorial Day released from hospital A woman who was stabbed by a terrorist on Memorial Day (last Tuesday) in Kfar Saba near Tel Aviv has been released to her home from the hospital. During the attack, an armed civilian who happened to be in the area shot and wounded the terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs