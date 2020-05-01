Drug for outpatient treatment of coronavirus may soon be available

Gilead Sciences is looking for ways to make the drug remdesivir more widely available for treatment of COVID-19. The drug has proved itself in accelerating the recovery process of those infected with the coronavirus. "Maybe we can treat patients earlier in the hospital setting and perhaps even outside of the hospital setting," the CEO of Gilead Sciences Daniel O'Day said on NBC.

An emergency approval process for remdesivir by the FDA is underway. “I expect that they’re going to act very quickly, and we are prepared as a company to make sure we get this medicine to as many patients as possible as soon as possible after that authorization," O’Day added.