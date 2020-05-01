17:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Changes in fashions and fashion world due to the coronavirus Fashion stylist Liat Green predicts changes in fashion and in the fashion world itself as the result of the coronavirus. "Since we will be spending more time at home, a casual style is likely to predominate," Green said. "There will be fewer fashion shows and many boutique clothing stores in Europe will close with less tourism. If you are a fashion house, you will need a website where you can sell your wares in order to survive." ► ◄ Last Briefs