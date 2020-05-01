PLO, European nations declare opposition to annexation

The PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) has praised the nations of Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy for their opposition to Israel's annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria. As part of the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, Israel will formally annex Jewish cities, towns, and villages and their surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria in the months ahead.

Senior officials in the Palestinian Authority have warned that annexation could endanger regional stability.