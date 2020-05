17:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Ikea employee with COVID-19 worked Monday from 4-5 p.m. An employee of the Ikea furniture branch in Rishon LeZion worked at the store last Monday from 4-5 p.m. However, the employee did not come into contact with any customers or other employees. ► ◄ Last Briefs