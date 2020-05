16:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Non-essential activity restrictions to end Monday at midnight Israelis have been notified by phone that the government's restrictions on non-essential activity will end Monday night at midnight. Muslim businesses as part of the Ramadan protocol may now be kept open until 7:30 p.m. in the evening, as opposed to 6:00 p.m. previously. ► ◄ Last Briefs