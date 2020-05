16:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Minister of Education: Return to school starts Sunday Minister of Education Rafi Peretz has outlined a gradual return to school for all grades starting on Sunday. All schools should be prepared for resumption of learning by Tuesday although actual classes will return according to schedules being prepared by individual municipalities. ► ◄ Last Briefs