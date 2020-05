15:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegations Joe Biden released a statement denying the allegations against him by Tara Reade. He says the allegations aren't true and never happened. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs