Singapore using cruise ships to contain spread of virus

Singapore has recently seen a spike in coronavirus infections, primarily among its migrant workers, believed to number around 1.4 million - many of whom are from China.

Many of them are housed in dormitory-like conditions, ideal for swift transmission of the virus. Today, Singapore's Ministry of Health reported 932 new infections in the last day, most of whom are migrant workers.

In an effort to contain the spread of the epidemic, the country has begun moving workers who have already recovered to two cruise ships, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people combined.