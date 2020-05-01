US federal and state gov'ts seeking facial recognition technology?

Will US governments be spying on their citizens? NBC reports that the CEO of Clearview AI has announced that he is "in discussions" with both federal and state agencies seeking to acquire his facial recognition technology for monitoring compliance with social distancing rules - or for other unstated purposes.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. has demanded that the company reveal details of its discussions, adding that, "Clearview has failed to demonstrate that it can be trusted to protect Americans' privacy," NBC noted.

The company uses images scraped from social media account - without first obtaining users' permission - to put names to the photos.

A leaked client list showed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already signed several contracts with Clearview. However, so far, not a single state or federal authority has confirmed that it is seeking to use Clearview's technology.