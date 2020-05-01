EU: Annexation of Jordan Valley is 'end to two-state solution'

According to Kan News, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has been holding discussions with the Jordanian Foreign Minister, and has now announced that they have agreed that if Israel annexes the Jordan Valley, they will view it as "the end to the two-state solution."

Earlier this week, nine ambassadors from European countries told an Israeli foreign ministry official that “annexation of any part of the West Bank by Israel would constitute a clear violation of international law and would have serious repercussions for regional stability as well as Israel’s international standing.”