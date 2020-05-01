Tel Aviv Mayor: We won't open schools - it's not safe to do so

Although the government announced that several grades will be permitted to resume classes next week, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai has insisted that no schools will be opening in his city.

"The plan doesn't ensure the wellbeing and health of the children," he said.

The Be'er Sheva municipality has also announced that it does not plan to reopen schools next week, other than special education classes, which will function as normal.

However, the vast majority of local authorities are expected to follow the government's guidelines, the Association of Local Authorities has stated.