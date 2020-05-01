'What should a teacher do if her husband is high risk?'

Speaking with Reshet Bet, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen raised several questions regarding the government's plan to reopen several grades of school next week and gradually resume all studies over the coming weeks.

"There are still too many questions that haven't been answered," he said. "The government hasn't said anything about all kinds of issues that are sure to arise. For instance, what should a teacher do if her husband has cancer and is considered high-risk for exposure to coronavirus?"