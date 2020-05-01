US federal gov't placed order for over 100,000 body bags last month

According to NBC News, the US federal government ordered over 100 thousand body bags and FEMA opened up bidding for around 200 refrigerated trailers, even as US President Trump was talking about "Opening Up America Again," and predicting no more than 60,000 deaths by the end of the epidemic.

Documents obtained by NBC reveal that members of the administration's task force for dealing with the epidemic are still worried about insufficient tests being available, the possibility of not finding a vaccine any time soon, as well as the possibility of a "catastrophic resurgence" of Covid-19.