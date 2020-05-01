1 in 10 Brits believe 5G causes Covid-19

A recent poll of 2,000 Britons revealed that nearly 1 in 10 people believe that 5G and Covid-19 are linked, The Telegraph reports. A further 30% of people "can't rule it out."

Fake news posts linking 5G to the epidemic on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube still receive hundreds of thousands of views, even as the social media giants claim that they are downranking or deleting such posts. One such YouTube video - that has garnered 8,000 views - claims that "They have to make sure the blood is dysfunctional," and that Covid-19 was made using "cards from the Illuminati."