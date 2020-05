13:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Bnei Brak rabbi becomes 223rd coronavirus fatality Read more Family suffers third coronavirus-related death in a row, after Rabbi Shlomo Meir Rosenberg dies at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs