13:54
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Workers strike at Amazon, Whole Foods, Target
Hundreds of employees of Amazon, Whole Foods, and Target are striking today, calling out "sick" in protest against what they allege are inadequate working conditions and safety protections, The Guardian reports.
A few weeks ago, another strike of Amazon warehouse employees resulted in the company agreeing to provide PPE to its workers and enforce social distancing, but now the company has ended its unlimited unpaid leave for workers, resulting in the strike decision.
