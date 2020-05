13:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Man injured falling from cliff in Netanya A 30-year-old man has fallen from a cliff in Netanya. MDA responders transported him to Laniado hospital in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs