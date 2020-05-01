Massive rent strike in NY, California, & Pennsylvania

Activists in the US states of New York, Pennsylvania, and California are organizing the largest coordinated rent strike in America in decades, The Guardian reports.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the strike, calling for a cancellation of rent during the coronavirus epidemic. Although NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez insists that, "People ... [are] striking because they can't pay rent," activists are reportedly telling everyone to cease paying rent, regardless of whether they have the means to pay or not.

Meanwhile, a further 3.8 million people lost their jobs across the United States last week, The Guardian writes, adding to the more than 30 million Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks.