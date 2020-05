13:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Hodder withdraws biased Middle East GCSE history textbook Read more Victory for voluntary pro-Israel lawyers group who wrote a critique of the one-sided analysis of Israel's history in a UK school textbook.. ► ◄ Last Briefs