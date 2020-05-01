Iran: Over 700 dead after trying to self-medicate with methanol

According to Reuters, a spokesman from Iran's health ministry has reported that 63 people died of Covid-19 in the last day, for a total of 6,091 fatalities so far.

The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 95,646, with 2,899 in critical condition.

However, these numbers do not include more than 700 coronavirus patients who have died of methanol poisoning, after trying to self-medicate with the toxic liquid, according to al-Jazeera.