13:28
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Family rescued from stalled motorboat off Ashkelon coast
Israel Police has reported on the rescue of a family from a motorboat that was found drifting off the Ashkelon coast.
This morning, several members of a family including three people in their 60s and two young children set off in their motorboat for a ride off the Marina in Ashkelon. Suddenly, the motor stalled and all their attempts to restart it failed.
Marine police reached the boat and rescued the family.
