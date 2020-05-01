13:28
  Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20

Family rescued from stalled motorboat off Ashkelon coast

Israel Police has reported on the rescue of a family from a motorboat that was found drifting off the Ashkelon coast.

This morning, several members of a family including three people in their 60s and two young children set off in their motorboat for a ride off the Marina in Ashkelon. Suddenly, the motor stalled and all their attempts to restart it failed.

Marine police reached the boat and rescued the family.

