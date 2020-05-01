|
Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Two Covid-19 deaths in Bnei Brak hospital
Mayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak has reported the deaths of two coronavirus patients.
One was a 97-year-old woman who had been a resident of a nursing home; the other was a 71-year-old man; both of them suffered from several underlying health conditions.
There are currently 32 people in the hospital's coronavirus ward. Five are in serious condition of which two are on ventilators. A further seven are in moderate condition and the other 20 are mild cases.
