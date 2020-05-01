Spain eases lockdown even as death toll rises

As Spain eases lockdown regulations, the number of deaths rose in the last 24 hours, when 281 people died as opposed to 268 the day before, The Guardian reports. So far, 24,824 people have died in Spain of Covid-19.

Tomorrow, for the first time in seven weeks, Spaniards will be allowed out of their homes to exercise. In order to facilitate social distancing, separate time slots have been allocated for the elderly, people accompanying children, and everyone else.

In the Madrid region, the government will be monitoring cell phone use in order to track compliance with the rules.

Meanwhile, the huge field hospital set up in the capital city almost 6 weeks ago closed today. Reports state that 98% of patients treated there survived.

Spain's government estimates that its GDP will fall by 9.2% this year, and that the national deficit will rise from 2.8% in 2019 to 10.7% this year.