13:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Elon Musk: Coronavirus lockdowns are 'fascist' Read more Tesla CEO slams lockdown orders as 'forcible imprisonment', calls anti-coronavirus measures unconstitutional. ► ◄ Last Briefs