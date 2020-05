12:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 PM: Grades 1-3, 11-12 to start Sunday - everyone else on June 1 Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said in today's ministerial discussion that students in first, second, and third grades, and also in grades 11 and 12, will resume classes next Sunday, while other grades as well as preschool will only resume classes on June 1. ► ◄ Last Briefs