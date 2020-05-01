Justice Minister to SC Judge Mazuz: Recuse yourself - you're biased

According to a report in Channel 13 News, Justice Minister Amir Ohana has demanded that Supreme Court Judge Menachem Mazuz recuse himself from the Court's hearing regarding the extension of tenure for State Attorney Dan Eldad, arguing that Mazuz is "biased" against Ohana.

Ohana appointed Eldad to his position, and wishes to see his tenure extended; the Supreme Court ruled this week that the government may not extend his appointment.