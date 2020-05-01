UK purchases 250 ventilators from China - all unfit for use

According to a report in The Telegraph, British doctors have reported that 250 ventilators recently purchased from China are not only defective but could actually hasten the deaths of patients placed on them.

The report follows news that the UK government is seeking a refund for millions of coronavirus antibody tests that were purchased from China, after they were found to be unreliable.

In their letter, doctors wrote that, "We believe that if used, significant patient harm, including death, is likely." None of the ventilators are currently in use. Their cost is estimated at up to $3,000 each, meaning a batch of 250 was likely to have cost British taxpayers over $750,000.