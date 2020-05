11:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Grades 1-3 to reopen, ministers debate opening kindergartens Read more Ministers agree to reopen first three grades of elementary schools - but continue to debate over reopening of kindergartens, preschools. ► ◄ Last Briefs