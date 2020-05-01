|
News Briefs
Acco resident indicted for attack with taser gun
A 40-year-old man, a resident of the coastal city of Acco has been indicted on suspicion that he used a taser gun to attack a resident of Nahariya.
The suspect allegedly ambushed his victim, who is involved in a dispute with his brother, early one morning while he was walking his dog, shocking him with the taser until he lost consciousness.
Police are requesting that he be remanded until the conclusion of proceedings.
