PM: We all agree that first to third grades can reopen next week

Ministers are currently meeting to decide whether to open preschools next week, as was tentatively decided on Monday by the government, or whether to restrict the resumption of studies to first, second, and third grades.

The NSC and the Health Ministry have stated that they wish to postpone the opening of preschools for another week; the Education Ministry wishes to resume studies on Sunday, and has said that the Health Ministry is making "impossible demands" that make it too difficult to open preschools next week.