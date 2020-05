11:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Health Ministry opposed to preschools reopening next week Director-General of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, has told the ministerial committee currently meeting that the Health Ministry only agrees to the reopening of first to third grades next week, and is opposed to preschools resuming operation at this stage. ► ◄ Last Briefs