News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Public sector workers to continue on emergency format
Following the government's decision to extend the country's state of emergency, the public sector will continue to function according to its emergency format until May 2. Public sector workers will be paid on the same scale as regular and essential workers.
The government is shortly to decide on its "Purple Tag" regulations for the public sector with the purpose of broadening the range of services provided to the public and enabling more people to return to work.
