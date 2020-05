10:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Report: Airstrikes in Syria targeted Hezbollah forces on Israeli border Read more Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Hezbollah positions on Syrian side of the Golan Heights, were intended to prevent Hezbollah attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs