Germany: 193 deaths in last day

193 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Germany, bringing up the total number of fatalities to 6,481.

The number of confirmed infections currently stands at 160,758, after rising by 1,639 in the last day.

German authorities admit that there appears to be a rise in the rate of infection following easing of lockdown restrictions.

It remains to be seen whether Germany will reimpose stricter conditions.