Arab to be indicted for Jerusalem City Hall arson

An indictment will be issued today against a 41-year-old resident of East Jerusalem who was arrested by police on suspicion that he set fire to the Jerusalem municipality building last week.

On April 22 the municipality issued the man a fine of 475 shekels, and, it is alleged, a few hours later he arrived at the building in Safra Square and set it on fire.

Eight teams of firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. There were no casualties in the incident.