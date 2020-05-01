Health Ministry making 'impossible demands'

Ministers from several ministries along with other government officials are meeting this morning to discuss the reopening of preschools and grades one to three next week.

The NSC has expressed its opinion that the step should be postponed for another week, which was protested by Education Minister Rafi Peretz, who wants to see classes resumed next week as was originally planned.

Now officials in the Education Ministry are saying that the Health Ministry is making "impossible demands" for the resumption of teaching.