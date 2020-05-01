'WHO declined to declare a pandemic' till it was too late, says Pompeo

Interviewed on Fox News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued to blast China for its conduct and accuse it of being responsible for the coronavirus epidemic.

"With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right?," he said. "A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that they – that the leader of that organization traveled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true.

"It’s unfortunate, but this is not the first time there has been a virus go around the world from inside of China, and it’s not the first time the WHO has failed in its mission."