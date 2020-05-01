|
09:47
Reported
Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Education Minister: Open preschools and lower grades next week
Education Minister Rafi Peretz has stated his wish to see preschools and grades one through three to reopen next week, as the government tentatively decided several days ago.
At ten o'clock this morning, ministers from relevant ministries along with other government officials will meet to discuss the issue and make a final decision.
The NSC has already expressed its opinion that the step should be postponed for another week.
